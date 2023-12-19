Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $44.66 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,448.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,473.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,800. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11,521.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 25.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

