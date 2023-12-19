Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $7.88 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.81 and its 200-day moving average is $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

View Our Latest Report on GOOG

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.