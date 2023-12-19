Limoneira (LMNR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) will release its 10/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 21st. Analysts expect Limoneira to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $351.87 million, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.
