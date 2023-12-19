Limoneira (LMNR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) will release its 10/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 21st. Analysts expect Limoneira to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limoneira Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $351.87 million, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 177.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 34,188.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Limoneira by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

