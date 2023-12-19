Leon Joseph Steven Walsh Buys 312 Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh purchased 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,629.85.

Leon Joseph Steven Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, December 7th, Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,230.85.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:BDGI opened at C$39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.98. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.