Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 976 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. UBS Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

