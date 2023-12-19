Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Down 5.4% in November

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 548,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.45. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,678.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at $51,556,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $4,985,750. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Articles

