Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Trims Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038,935 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

