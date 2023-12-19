Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $37.81 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 5.6% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $37,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $252.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.72 and its 200 day moving average is $247.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

