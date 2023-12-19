Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $417.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

