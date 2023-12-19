Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 4,269 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,906,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,238,000 after purchasing an additional 339,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average of $100.88.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

