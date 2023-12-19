Keep Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $109.96 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $109.96 million and $13,633.54 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Keep Network

Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,333,033 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The KEEP token is the native token that powers the Keep network, and is required for membership. Members perform work on the platform and earn rewards, including participating in a distributed key generation protocol that produces a public key for the group. KEEP is a work token, and holding it confers the right to perform key functions on the network. Token holders must delegate a minimum amount of KEEP as collateral to be eligible for work opportunities, which are awarded randomly but over time are proportional to the amount of KEEP delegated. The more KEEP held, the greater the benefit conferred to the token holder.”

