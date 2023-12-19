Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,815 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

