Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

