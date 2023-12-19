Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,290,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,736,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,019,000 after buying an additional 51,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.20. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Argus assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

