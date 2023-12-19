Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $154.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $160.35.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

