Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $314.05 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.42.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

