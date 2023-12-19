Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,889 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,242 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

