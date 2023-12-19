Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

