Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $306,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.96.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

