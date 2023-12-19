Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $263,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,371 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 7.2% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 29.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $260.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.50 and its 200 day moving average is $213.37. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $265.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

