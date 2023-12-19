Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

