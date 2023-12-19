Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.