Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.
In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
