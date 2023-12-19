Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 104 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $1,147.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $932.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $884.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $540.91 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

