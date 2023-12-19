Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,298 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in ORIX by 18.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 149,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 18.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 115.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ORIX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

ORIX Stock Performance

Shares of IX stock opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.75. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $78.59 and a one year high of $101.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.