JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.50

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japanese’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Japanese Price Performance
Shares of LON:JFJ opened at GBX 482 ($6.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £729.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,165.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 18.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 466.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 474.76. JPMorgan Japanese has a one year low of GBX 435 ($5.50) and a one year high of GBX 521 ($6.59).
JPMorgan Japanese Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Japanese
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Apple may be a 4T company by next year, but is it a buy now?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- BEVs are out, hybrids are in; here’s where to invest
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 2 former tech trailblazers rising like a phoenix
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.