JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,874,351.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $833,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,054,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,346,025.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,273,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,874,351.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,302 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in JFrog by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

