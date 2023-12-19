JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $169.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

