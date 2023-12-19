JCIC Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 70,528 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.57. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $417.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

