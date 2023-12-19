Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Trading Down 3.1 %
Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jaguar Health
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Stock Average Calculator
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.