Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 3.1 %

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jaguar Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 141.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

