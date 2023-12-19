iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,675 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,977 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $129,043,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,521,000 after purchasing an additional 793,067 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $152.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.92. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

