iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWD stock opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $165.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

