iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 104,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,089.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $476.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.24. The stock has a market cap of $368.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $477.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

