iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.8% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $476.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $477.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $445.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

