iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after buying an additional 928,057 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVV opened at $476.18 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $477.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.24. The stock has a market cap of $368.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

