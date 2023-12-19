iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,192,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459,832 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.4% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,370,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $476.18 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $477.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $445.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

