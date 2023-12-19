iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Drive Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.1% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV opened at $476.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $445.41 and its 200-day moving average is $444.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $477.14.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

