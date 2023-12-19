iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 27.5% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $476.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.41 and a 200-day moving average of $444.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $477.14.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
