iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $54.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.