Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Lowered by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,028 shares of company stock worth $2,941,865. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $68.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

