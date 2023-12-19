IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.15

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

IRadimed Trading Down 2.3 %

IRMD opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. IRadimed has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $562.91 million, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on IRMD

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $32,646.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,526.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,972 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $255,541.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,688.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 818 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $32,646.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $653,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,276 shares of company stock worth $1,824,212 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IRadimed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth $632,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRadimed

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.