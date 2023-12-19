Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,339 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.