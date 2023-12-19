Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is D. Scott Neal Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.2% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.6 %

QQQ stock opened at $407.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $377.36 and a 200 day moving average of $371.39. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $407.99.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.