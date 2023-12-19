Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Stock Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 739,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 154,254 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $92,753,000.

NASDAQ BSCN opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

