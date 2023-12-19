Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Short Interest Down 6.6% in November

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inventiva by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Inventiva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVA opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

