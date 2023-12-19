Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Update

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ITJTY stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Intrum AB has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

Intrum AB (publ) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.607 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

