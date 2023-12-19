International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE IBM opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

