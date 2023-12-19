International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

IBM stock opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.96. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

