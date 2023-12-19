International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) to Issue GBX 13.90 Dividend

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

International Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of IBT opened at GBX 626 ($7.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £245.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.41 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 586.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 624.04. International Biotechnology has a 12 month low of GBX 548 ($6.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 744 ($9.41).

Insider Buying and Selling at International Biotechnology

In other news, insider Caroline Gulliver purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 573 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,325 ($18,116.86). Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

International Biotechnology Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

