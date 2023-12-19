Insider Selling: Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,085,174 shares in the company, valued at $41,791,330.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $246.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 120.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.